Tornadoes spun through parts of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma on Tuesday, damaging buildings and injuring at least one person, officials said.

The National Weather Service said several twisters were reported in the region and at least one person was injured at a Ramada hotel in Lee County, Texas when a tornado hit just after noon local time.

Local broadcaster KEYE said the man was hurt after debris smashed through a window and hit him in the face. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, KEYE reported.

A storm system that brought hail and severe thunderstorms to the area was forecast to potentially spawn tornadoes, one of which heavily damaged buildings in the Texas town of Mineral Wells around 7:30 p.m. local time.

A photograph published by the local Mineral Wells Index newspaper showed a collapsed building with its metal support beams and roof splayed across the street.

The Weather Service said a tornado was also reported at the local police station. Officials there could not be immediately reached by phone.

