DENVER Three tornadoes touched down on Wednesday in the Denver suburb of Aurora, but no damage was immediately reported, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Another tornado touched down east of Denver in Watkins, Colorado, also without causing damage, said meteorologist Jim Kalina of the Weather Service's Boulder office.

The three tornadoes in different parts of Aurora, which is nearly 10 miles east of downtown Denver, occurred within less than 30 minutes of each other on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

A tornado watch for Denver was scheduled to remain in effect until 8 p.m. local time, the Weather Service said.

"Denver's kind of in the clear right now unless something else develops," Kalina added.

The threat of a tornado led officials at Denver International Airport to briefly place flights on hold and warn visitors outside the facility to seek shelter, the airport said on its Twitter page.

This is the peak time of year for tornadoes in the Denver area, according to Kalina.

