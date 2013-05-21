At least 37 people have been confirmed dead from the huge tornado that hit Moore, Oklahoma, on Monday, a medical official said.

The number of fatalities is expected to rise, said Amy Elliott, chief administrative officer of the Oklahoma chief medical examiner's office.

The powerful tornado, rated the second highest strength level of EF4 and packing winds of up to 200 miles per hour, touched down at midafternoon and devastated a wide area of the town.

