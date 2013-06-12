CHICAGO Severe weather of violent thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes hit parts of the upper Midwest on Wednesday, causing flights to be canceled and baseball games to be postponed in Chicago, the nation's third-largest city.

Some 12 million people in four states live in the area at high risk of storms that include baseball-size hail, possible strong tornadoes and heavy rainfall that could result in flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

By late afternoon, tornado warnings had been issued for parts of northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and in DeKalb County, about 60 miles west of Chicago as the service predicted a "potentially very dangerous situation" into the evening for the region.

The forecasts included a possible derecho for the Chicago area Wednesday evening. A derecho is a line of powerful storms with wind speeds that increase as the storm line moves.

Thunderstorms along a fast-moving squall line that could produce embedded tornadoes and damaging winds of up to 75 miles per hour are expected, according to the weather service.

"There is a tornado threat in the short term through 6 to 7 p.m. (central time), and damaging wind and hail," for the Chicago area, said Greg Carbin, meteorologist for the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma.

The storm caused the cancellation of at least 121 flights originating at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and at least 134 flights headed to O'Hare, according to the website Flightaware.com. Inbound flight delays averaging about 90 minutes were also reported at O'Hare by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Chicago White Sox baseball game scheduled for Wednesday evening with the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed.

More than 20,000 fans were expected to converge on downtown Chicago at the time of the severe weather threat for the Stanley Cup hockey finals game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins at the United Center indoor arena.

Severe storms are also possible for a portion of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, according to the service.

