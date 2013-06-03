Two pickup trucks are pictured stuck in high water along NW 23rd Street in El Reno, Oklahoma June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bill Waugh

The death toll from Friday's tornadoes and storms in Oklahoma has risen to 18 people, including six children and 12 adults, the Oklahoma chief medical examiner said on Monday.

Officials added five victims on Monday to the confirmed list of dead from the tornadoes and from storms that caused severe flooding: three adults and two unidentified children, the medical examiner's office said.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)