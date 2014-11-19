James Schwartz, director of World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) demonstrates the 'True Legends Orcs Battle Hammer' toy during a news conference to announce the group's 2014 Ten Worst Toys list at Franciscan Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

James Schwartz, director of World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) demonstrates the 'Air Storm Firetek Bow' toy during a news conference to announce the group's 2014 Ten Worst Toys list at Franciscan Childrens Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Joan Siff, president of World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) holds the 'Lil' Cutesies - Best Friends' toy during a news conference to announce the group's 2014 Ten Worst Toys list at Franciscan Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Radio Flyer Ziggle sells for $39.99 at Target, Toys R Us and Amazon.com. The four-wheeled cycle toy, recommended for kids 3-8 years, lets riders ''swerve and spin'' and ''try new tricks''. The low profile makes the toy potentially hazardous for outdoor use, and head and other impact injuries. The young rider on the box is pictured without a helmet. The package warns: “To avoid serious injury: continuous adult supervision required. Never use near motor vehicles, streets, swimming pools, hills, steps, or sloped driveways…” REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

The Alphabet Zoo Rock & Stack Pull Toy, by Skip Hop, sells for $19.99 at Amazon, Toys R Us and Magic Beans. This ''pull toy'' comes with a cord measuring approximately 20 inches - despite industry standards requiring strings on playpen and crib toys to be less than 12 inches in length. The manufacturer warns of strangulation potential on the package, but nowhere on the toy itself. REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

The Wooden Instruments made by Walmart sells for $9.97 in Walmart retailers. This multi-colored instrument set is sold for babies as young as 12 months old. The manufacturer provides no warnings for the slender, rigid, approximately 4.5-inch long drumstick, which has the potential to be a choking hazard. REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

The Colored Hedgehog by Toys R Us sells for $10.99 at Toys R Us retailers. This soft, colorful hedgehog is sold for infants, but has the potential for ingestion or aspiration injuries. The toy has long, fiber-like hair that is not adequately rooted and is easily removeable, but this hazard is not referenced anywhere on the product or product tag. REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

The True Legends Orcs Battle Hammer by Toys R Us sells for $14.49 in Toys R Us retailers. The hard plastic ''battle hammer'' is marketed to kids 3+. The hammer, which measures almost two feet in length, has the potential for blunt impact injuries, but there are no accompanying warnings or cautions. REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

The Bottle Rocket Party manufactured by Norman & Globus Inc. sells for $14.99 at Walmart, Amazon and Village Toy Shop. This 'party kit' has the potential for eye, face and other impact injuries. The package tells eight-year-old children, or 'rocketeers',that 'shooting off bottle rockets is a major event'. The package comes with yellow caution tape, but does not include the required 'safety goggles'. REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

The Catapencil by Toysmith sells for $3.99 at Learning Express, Amazon and eBay. The miniature slingshot-style launcher has the potential for eye injuries. The package, which does not have any warnings or age recommendations, encourages kids to use the sharpened pencil-turned-catapult for ''target practice for your desktop!'' REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

The LiL Cutesies - Best Friends by JC Toys Group is sold for $4.84-$7.99 at Kmart, Toys R Us and Amazon. These dolls, marketed for kids as young as 2, are touted as the ''perfect friend for your little one''. Many of these toys, however, are sold with a decorative bow made of ribbon which can detach from the head of the baby doll, posing a choking hazard. REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

The Swat Electric Machine Gun by Junxing Toys Industrial Co. sells for $9.999 at Kmart. The replica of a real weapon is marketed for kids aged 5+, though the package warns that 'this is not to be used against any living beings. This product may be mistaken for an actual firearm by law enforcement officers and others'. REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

The Air Storm Firetek Bow by Zing sells for $15.00-$24.97 at Walmart and Amazon.com. The light-up bow and arrow set, recommended for kids 8+, has the potential for eye injuries. The package includes these warnings: “Do not aim at eyes or face. Do not aim or shoot at people or animals'' ... “Not for play in complete darkness….” and instructions that arrows not be pulled back ''more than half strength''. REUTERS/Courtesy W.A.T.C.H.

BOSTON A plastic battle hammer for 3-year-olds, a glow-in-the-dark bow and arrow set and a pencil that doubles as a slingshot are on the short list of the most dangerous children's toys this holiday season.

The annual "10 Worst Toys" list published by the U.S.-based consumer watchdog World Against Toys Causing Harm is meant to ward parents off of impulse buying for their children ahead of the holiday shopping surge.

"Toy guns, bottle rockets and bows and arrows on the list this year may seem exciting and intriguing to children, but have the real potential to lead to tragic, sometimes deadly consequences," W.A.T.C.H. said in a press release.

Topping the list is the Air Storm Firetek Bow, manufactured by Zing, which can shoot glowing arrows with bulbous tips up to 145 feet. Zing marketed the bow alongside the roll-out of adventure film "Hunger Games II," in which the main character is an archer.

W.A.T.C.H. said the toy can cause eye injury.

"Children and their parents tend to purchase toys popularized by favorite movie or television characters," W.A.T.C.H. said. "Parents should avoid these impulse purchases, know the hazards to look out for, and thoroughly inspect a toy and its packaging prior to purchase."

A spokesman for Hong Kong-based Zing was not immediately reachable for comment.

Others on the W.A.T.C.H. list include the Catapencil by Toysmith, which is a writing implement and slingshot in one, and the SWAT Electric Machine Gun by Junxing, which W.A.T.C.H. says looks real enough to get children into trouble.

Toysmith official Son Yong Yu said the Catapencil was a "novelty item" and not a toy. Officials at Junxing were not immediately reachable.

According to the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission, there were 11 toy-related deaths of children in 2012, along with more than 260,0000 toy-related emergency room visits.

A spokeswoman for the Toy Industry Association said the industry was meeting stringent federal safety standards.

Other toys on the list include children's bottle rockets, a two-foot-long plastic "battle hammer" for kids ages 3 and up, and multiple other toys that W.A.T.C.H. said presented choking and strangling hazards.

The complete list can be found at: toysafety.org/