WASHINGTON House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner urged on Thursday urged President Barack Obama to quickly submit three long-delayed trade deals so the House can vote on them at the same time a worker retraining program demanded by the White House.

"We await the President's submission of the three trade agreements sitting on his desk so the House can consider them in tandem with the Senate-passed GSP/TAA (Generalized System of Preferences/Trade Adjustment Assistance) legislation," Boehner said in a statement.

"If the President submits these agreements promptly, I'm confident that all four bills can be signed into law by mid-October," Boehner said.

