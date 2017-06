Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland gestures as she arrives to pose for a family photo during a G7 for foreign ministers in Lucca, Italy April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MEXICO CITY Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that NAFTA trade talks between the United States, Canada and Mexico should be trilateral, saying that approach was common sense.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Freeland said that Canada supported Mexico's strategy to diversify trade away from dependence on the U.S. market and that Canada was moving in the same direction as well.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Sharay Angulo)