WASHINGTON For many U.S. businesses, President Barack Obama's sweeping Pacific Rim trade deal means export opportunities, but automakers have concerns. Congress this week gave Obama "fast-track" power to speed the agreement through Congress.

Lawmakers fought for weeks over fast-track and related bills because Democrats and unions fear a flood of imports will destroy jobs. Here's how the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), still being negotiated, could affect key industries.

MULTINATIONALS

General Electric Co, Boeing Co, Johnson & Johnson and other big U.S. multinationals expect to gain from the TPP through lower tariffs and increased exports.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICES

Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc and Intel Corp see exports of digital services, such as software and technology consulting, rising in Asian markets. The Brookings Institution, a Washington think-tank, estimates the United States had a worldwide trade surplus of digitally delivered services of $150 billion in 2012.

AUTOS

Detroit has been cautious about the deal, concerned export gains may be outweighed by a surge in imports with the dollar strong versus the Japanese yen and other currencies.

The deal would eliminate a 25 percent tariff on pickup trucks made in Japan and southeast Asia, threatening a very profitable market for Ford Motor Co, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler. Ford and GM want the final deal to prevent Japan and other countries from engaging in currency manipulation.

STEEL

Democrats and labor groups worry the TPP deal would unleash a flood of cheap imports, forcing U.S. plant closures and killing good jobs in steel and other industries.

But U.S. steelmakers, including U.S. Steel, AK Steel and Nucor Corp, won a key concession on Thursday when Congress approved stronger anti-dumping and countervailing duty laws. These are meant to deter foreign producers from selling goods in the United States at prices below production costs or with illegal subsidies. Producers say it will allow them to react faster to trade violations.

AGRICULTURE

U.S. farmers, ranchers and food companies could be among big winners in the trade deal, including Cargill Inc [CARG.UL], Tyson Foods, Kraft Foods Group and Hormel Foods.

The support of farm-state Democrats, who want to pry open protected food markets in Japan and elsewhere, has been crucial in passing the trade bills.

