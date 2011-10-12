WASHINGTON The House of Representatives was set on Wednesday to approve three long-delayed trade agreements with South Korea, Colombia and Panama, a top Republican lawmaker said.

"We're going to win on all three of them today," House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp said at a rally with other lawmakers and business groups.

Camp also said he expected the Republican-controlled House to approve a worker retraining program known as Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA), despite the opposition of many rank-and-file Republicans.

"In order to have the president's signature on the trade agreements, we need TAA to pass," Camp said.

The Senate also is expected on Wednesday to approve the three trade deals, which all were negotiated and signed during the administration of Republican President George W. Bush.

Together, the three agreements are expected to boost U.S. exports by some $13 billion annually, helping to create or maintain tens of thousands of U.S. jobs.

"America's back and for too long we've been sitting on the sidelines" while other countries have pursued trade deals, Camp said.

"We've been losing market share and others have been advancing very aggressively," he said.

Camp said he expected the House to pass the agreements and TAA with bipartisan support but he also urged supporters not to let up in their efforts until they were approved.

"We just have to punch the ball through the goal in the final minutes, the final hours here," Camp said.

Lobbyists also said they were confident the House and Senate would pass the agreements and now were focusing on getting the biggest votes possible.

Votes are currently expected in late afternoon in both chambers. The Senate already has approved TAA.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Bill Trott)