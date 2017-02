WASHINGTON A key committee in the House of Representatives on Monday announced it would take up a worker retraining program that has been the main obstacle for action on three long-delayed free trade agreements.

The House Rules Committee, which establishes rules for considering legislation in the House, put the Trade Adjustment Assistance program on its agenda for late Monday afternoon.

The move is expected to be followed by an announcement later on Monday that President Barack Obama is formally submitting the three long-delayed trade deal for a vote.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)