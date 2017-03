WASHINGTON U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar said he expected 25 to 30 fellow Democrats to approve fast track trade authority in a vote on Friday in the House of Representatives.

"My guess has always been, I said this a month ago, that we'll be between 25 and 30," he said on Thursday when asked how many Democrats would support the fast-track authority that would clear the way for a sweeping Pacific rim trade deal.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes)