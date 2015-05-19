U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on ''Financial Stability Oversight Council Accountability'' on Capitol Hill in Washington March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday he would recommend that President Barack Obama veto any trade bill punishing currency manipulators with sanctions, pushing back against lawmakers intent on grafting such rules into trade deals.

In a letter to senators, Lew said the Obama administration did not support a proposed currency amendment to legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress.

"I would recommend the president veto legislation with a currency amendment that would jeopardize our ability to protect the U.S. economy," he wrote in the letter.

