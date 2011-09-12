Trade Representative Ron Kirk makes opening remarks at a trade minister and small and medium size enterprise ministers meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Big Sky, Montana May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON Trade Representative Ron Kirk said on Monday he was hopeful the Congress would pass long-delayed trade deals with South Korea, Panama and Colombia before the United States hosts an annual summit meeting for Asia-Pacific leaders in November.

"Our goal has always been to get them done as soon as possible and that hasn't changed," Kirk told reporters after remarks to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

He declined to give a more precise timetable, saying that depended on how quickly the White House and Congress reached agreement on legislation known as Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) to help workers displaced by foreign competition.

But asked if it would be embarrassing for the United States if the deals weren't approved by Nov 12-13 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit meeting in President Barack Obama's home state of Hawaii, Kirk replied: "Well, we're going to be more optimistic than that."

South Korea is a member of APEC along with the United States. All three of the pending trade deals were signed more than four years ago but still have not been approved.

Obama, in recent months, has repeatedly called on Congress to pass the agreements. However, Republicans complain that he first needs to send them to Congress.

"Unfortunately we're still waiting for the president to submit these free trade agreements. If he does that, they'll pass," Senator Orrin Hatch, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, said at a hearing on Monday.

Obama mentioned the trade deals again last week in a speech to Congress on his proposals for creating jobs.

The following day, House Republican leaders urged him to "immediately" submit the agreements to Congress for votes.

However, the deals are still on Obama's desk, awaiting further assurances that Congress will pass TAA, which provides retraining and other assistance for workers who have lost their jobs because of imports or their workplace moving abroad.

Senate Majority Harry Reid, a Democrat, has said he would not schedule votes on the agreements until the House -- which is controlled by Republicans -- passes TAA.

The next step in the process appears to be for the Senate to take up a developing country trade bill passed last week by the House and attach a bipartisan TAA compromise bill crafted by White House and key members of Congress.

A Senate Democratic aide said Reid would like the Senate to pass the TAA bill in September and send it to the House for approval. But the crowded legislative agenda could delay action on the measure until October, he said.

If Obama waits for the House to take up and pass the TAA bill before submitting the trade pacts, there could be just a few weeks for Congress to act before the APEC meeting.

Hatch, who opposes the TAA program, tried on Monday to persuade Obama to submit the agreements now.

"I have every reason to believe that TAA will pass the Senate and I believe it will pass the House as well," he said.

Meanwhile, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Montana Democrat, said he was "quite confident" Congress would pass TAA and the three trade deals this year.

He said there was "trust" on both sides to get that done.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman)