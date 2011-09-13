WASHINGTON A senior Republican lawmaker said he was optimistic Congress would pass three long-delayed trade deals with South Korea, Panama and Colombia "very soon".

Representative Kevin Brady on Tuesday said his understanding was the White House, Senate leaders and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner have agreed on a "very tight process" for moving the trade deals and a separate bill to renew Trade Adjustment Assistance."

Brady, chairman of a House subcommittee on trade, said he hoped the Senate would pass a TAA bill as early as next week and send it to the House for approval. That would set the stage for the White House to submit the trade pacts.

"I'm optimistic that we can get this done and get this done very soon," Brady said in remarks to the anti-unilateral sanctions business group, USA Engage.

Each of the trade deals was signed more than four years ago and have been sitting on Obama's desk since he took office in January 2009.

Over the past year, Obama has moved more aggressively to get the deals approved. But the effort hit a snag when Republicans objected to his attempt to include renewal of Trade Adjustment Assistance in the implementing bill for the South Korea bill.

TAA is a nearly 50-year-old program that provides retraining and other assistance for workers who have lost their jobs because of import competition or their workplace moving abroad.

