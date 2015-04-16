WASHINGTON Legislation introduced to the U.S. Congress will set nearly 150 objectives for U.S. trade negotiators and lay the ground rules for how trade deals are approved.

Highlights of the 113-page bill, which gives Congress a yes-or-no vote on trade deals, include:

* trade deals should promote respect for human rights, and enforceable standards for labor and environmental protection.

* parties to a trade agreement with the United States should avoid manipulating exchange rates, including through enforceable rules or monitoring.

* trade agreements must be published on the U.S. Trade Representative's website 60 days before they are signed by the president.

* the authority will last for three years, with the option of a three-year renewal.

* a new process to potentially turn off streamlined voting procedures in either chamber of Congress if deals are found not to meet standards, which can be triggered by any lawmaker.

* trading partners must not restrict cross-border data flows, or require local storage or processing of data.

* trade deals must prevent government involvement in the violation of intellectual property rights, including cyber

theft and piracy.

