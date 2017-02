WASHINGTON A key congressional panel on Wednesday backed long-delayed U.S. trade deals with Panama and Colombia, sending them to the floor of House of Representatives for a vote.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved both pacts on a voice vote.

A recorded vote on the pacts will be taken after the committee finishes action on another agreement with South Korea, the biggest of the pacts the panel is considering.

The pacts must be approved by the full House and the Senate to become law. That is expected in coming weeks.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Doina Chiacu)