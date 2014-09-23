WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday set lower final duties on imports from China of food additive monosodium glutamate, known as MSG, and slightly higher duties on Indonesian imports of the additive.

Under the final ruling, MSG imports from China, including from Meihua Holdings Group, face anti-dumping duties of 8.3 percent, revised from a preliminary decision of just over 52 percent. MSG imports from Indonesia face a margin of 6.19 percent, slightly higher than the preliminary decision.

The complaint was lodged by Ajinomoto North America Inc, the North American division of Japan-based Ajinomoto.

In 2013, imports of MSG from China were valued at an estimated $33.5 million and from Indonesia at $6 million, the Commerce Department said.

A decision is due in the case from the U.S. International Trade Commission by Nov. 6.

