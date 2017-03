U.S. President Barack Obama opens an umbrella as he steps from Marine One during a rain shower on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Tuesday urged Congress to move quickly to pass a trade facilitation and enforcement bill that the U.S. Senate has agreed to consider by the end of June.

Obama said in a statement that the bill includes "constructive tools to address unfair currency practices" and said "this legislation should be considered and reach my desk as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)