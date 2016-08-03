U.S. President Barack Obama and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (L) shake hands after their news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he has the stronger argument in support of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which is opposed by presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, and suggested the campaign had turned the issue into a "political football."

"Hopefully after the election is over and the dust settles, there will be more attention to the actual facts behind the deal and it won't just be a political symbol or a political football," Obama, a Democrat, said at a White House news conference with Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish)