WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Wednesday hailed congressional passage of U.S. trade deals with South Korea, Panama and Colombia as "a major win for American workers and businesses."

"Tonight's vote, with bipartisan support, will significantly boost exports that bear the proud label 'Made in America,' support tens of thousands of good-paying American jobs and protect labor rights, the environment and intellectual property," Obama said in a statement.

(Editing by Sandra Maler)