WASHINGTON President Barack Obama spent about 35 minutes meeting on Capitol Hill with Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, making a last-minute personal pitch for a package of trade bills ahead of critical votes on Friday.

"I don't think you ever nail anything down around here. It's always moving," Obama told reporters with a smile after leaving the meeting.

