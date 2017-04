WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Friday that the House of Representatives needs to reconsider and pass a trade adjustment assistance (TAA) bill to go "hand in the hand" with the "fast-track" trade measure it has voted to approve.

"I urge the House of Representatives to pass TAA as soon as possible, so I can sign them both," Obama said in a statement, noting it would help about 100,000 workers per year.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)