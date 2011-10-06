WASHINGTON The Senate Finance Committee will vote on Tuesday on three long-delayed trade deals with South Korea, Panama and Colombia, a congressional source said on Thursday.

More details were not immediately available.

An industry source said late on Wednesday congressional leaders were working on a plan for both the full Senate and House of Representatives to vote on the deals on Oct 12.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the three deals on Wednesday.

The three pacts have been delayed because of concerns raised mostly by Democrats. The Colombia deal was signed nearly five years and the other two more than four years ago.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer, Editing by Neil Stempleman)