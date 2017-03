U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) (R) talks to a staff member as he boards an elevator after speaking on the floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman said on Tuesday that an attempt to include currency manipulation rules in a trade bill moving through Congress would not be derailed by negative comments about the measure from the Obama administration.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he would recommend that President Barack Obama veto any trade bill that contained the currency provision.

