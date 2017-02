Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks to the media after a caucus meeting with Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON The Senate will not vote on three long-delayed trade deals with South Korea, Panama and Colombia until the House passes an expanded Trade Adjustment Assistance program to retrain workers who have lost their jobs, Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday.

"Unless (TAA) passes the House, we're not going to take up any of the trade bills over here," Reid told reporters.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; editing by Eric Beech)