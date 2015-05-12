WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said any "fast-track" trade authority bill that advances in Congress would be coupled with a measure to help workers who lose their jobs as a result of free-trade deals.

McConnell, struggling to line up support for a procedural vote later on Tuesday on the fast-track measure, said he expected the trade adjustment assistance would be included in any legislation the Senate sends to the House of Representatives.

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, however, said it was "unfortunate" that other trade measures, such as a provision guarding against currency manipulation by China, might not be included in that bill.

