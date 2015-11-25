WASHINGTON The United States will review Thailand's eligibility for trade benefits after complaints the country is not properly protecting workers' rights, the U.S. Trade Representative said on Wednesday.

U.S. umbrella union group AFL-CIO said Thailand had breached standards under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which allows duty-free access for some imports, on a range of issues including acceptable conditions of work and forced labor.

USTR said in a statement it would hold a hearing in January on Thailand, and continue its work on GSP reviews of Fiji, Georgia, Iraq, Niger, Uzbekistan and Ecuador.

Thailand exported $27.1 billion in goods to the United States in 2014, mainly machinery and electrical machinery.

USTR closed a review of the Philippines after the country made progress in protecting workers' rights.

