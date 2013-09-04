NEW YORK Shares of data storage makers Micron Tech and SanDisk Corp rallied on heavy volume on Wednesday, following unconfirmed reports of smoke at a SK Hynix facility in China.

Analysts at Sterne Agee wrote that any disruption at the facility would be a positive for Micron and SanDisk.

"Any disruptions in an already disciplined supply chain going into peak build period... could firm up DRAM-NAND pricing," the analysts wrote, referring to two types of memory chips.

The broker cited a Chinese-language media report that contained a photo showing smoke at Hynix's production facility in Wuxi, China.

Shares of Micron jumped 7.8 percent to $15.11 as the S&P 500's biggest percentage gainer. SanDisk Corp rose 4.8 percent to $57.91.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)