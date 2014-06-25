HOUSTON A Houston-area police officer who pulled a woman off railroad tracks seconds before a speeding train passed was honored by his colleagues on Tuesday.

Ramon Morales, on the police force of Richmond, Texas, for less than a year, was called to the scene where a woman was sitting on the tracks in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

An onboard video camera in his patrol car recorded the scene and showed him running to the woman and dragging her to safety as the train passed.

The rescued woman was crying audibly. She was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police in the city south of Houston said.

"You can see on the video, he's calm as can be and I'd like to think any of our officers would do the same thing but you really don't know until you're in that position. He's a hero, without a doubt," said Master Sergeant Lowell Neinast.

(Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)