AUSTIN, Texas Four people were injured when a BNSF freight train derailed in northern Texas on Friday, with high winds and flooding likely causing it to go off the tracks, a company spokesman said.

The train was carrying a non-hazardous mix of freight and 17 cars derailed, according to company spokesman Joe Faust.

The derailment took place about 50 miles north of Fort Worth in Cooke County and the injured people work for BNSF.

"The employees have been treated and released from the hospital," he said.

The company has crews at the site and is working to restore service on the railway.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)