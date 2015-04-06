WASHINGTON The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a second incident of smoke in a Washington-area subway tunnel in addition to its probe of a fatal January accident, the agency said on Monday.

The NTSB said it was investigating smoke from electrical arcing on Feb. 11 in a tunnel at Rosslyn, Virginia, a suburb of the U.S. capital, the board said in a statement.

There were no injuries and normal service resumed a few hours later. NTSB technicians are examining electrical parts to see if there are similarities to the Jan. 12 accident, the statement said.

In that incident, a woman was killed and scores of people taken to hospitals after smoke from electrical arcing filled a subway car in downtown Washington. The investigation is continuing, the statement said.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is the second-busiest U.S. subway system after New York in terms of passengers.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)