Five people were injured in Philadelphia on Sunday when a car collided with a transit bus and flipped it on its side, according to transit officials and media reports.

The bus driver and three bus passengers were injured and taken to a hospital after the crash, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority spokeswoman Kristin Geiger.

A pedestrian was also injured, according to TV broadcaster CBS Philly, which added all the injured were in stable condition.

The bus was hit by a passenger car that appeared to run a red light, the TV station said, citing police. The mass-transit vehicle then skidded on its side and struck a light pole.

The driver of the car tried to flee and was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, the station said.

Police were not immediately available to confirm the report.

