The mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl with cystic fibrosis, who only became eligible for an adult organ transplant because of a judge's order, said on Wednesday her daughter was out of surgery after a double-lung transplant from an adult donor and doing well.

Sarah Murnaghan, who had been kept off an adult organ transplant list due to an age restriction prior to the judge's ruling, was undergoing transplant surgery at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said family spokeswoman Tracy Simon.

The girl's mother, Janet Murnaghan, wrote on Facebook that Sarah was out of surgery following the six-hour procedure that began at 11 a.m. local time and that doctors were "very pleased with both her progress during the procedure and her prognosis for recovery."

