CAMP DAVID, Md. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he is in discussions with congressional leaders on an infrastructure funding bill and is open to looking at "all potential revenue sources" for the plan.

"I'm practical, and in order for us to get a transportation bill done, I've got to get cooperation from a Republican-controlled Congress," Obama told reporters at a news conference at the Camp David presidential retreat.

"We want to hear their ideas. We want to find out what's possible," he said, noting he was looking for a long-term solution to federal funding shortfalls for highways, bridges, and other infrastructure projects.

Obama and lawmakers face a May 31 deadline to renew federal Highway Trust Fund spending authority for infrastructure projects.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech)