WASHINGTON A deadly electrical malfunction that filled a Washington subway with smoke earlier this week went on for 44 minutes before the transit system shut down the charged third rail, federal investigators said on Friday.

In a preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board said the incident on Monday near Washington's L'Enfant Plaza station began at 3:06 p.m. local time when an electrical breaker on a section of the third rail tripped.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) began ventilating the tunnel 10 minutes later, but did not shut down power to the rail until 3:50 p.m., the report said.

One woman died and 86 people were sickened by smoke in the incident, the safety board said. District of Columbia officials have said Metro did not say whether the third rail had been shut down, delaying the emergency response.

The NTSB and WMATA said it may take a year to complete an investigation of Monday's incident.

Light smoke in the Ballston Metro station in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday was ultimately blamed on debris touching the third rail. WMATA had originally said it was due to an arcing insulator, similar to the cause of Monday's incident.

The Washington-area system is the second-busiest nationally in terms of passengers carried, after New York City's subway network.

