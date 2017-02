WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday that it is selling the remaining 2,770,117 common shares it holds in Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF.N) at $13.15 a share for expected proceeds of $36 million.

Treasury put $135 million into the company as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the financial crisis and, after the latest sale, will have received proceeds back of $71.9 million.

(Reporting By Glenn Somerville Editing by W Simon)