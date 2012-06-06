U.S. weekly jobless claims rise less than expected
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, a sign that the labor market was continuing to tighten.
WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan discussed Europe's debt crisis and challenges facing the global economy in a telephone call Wednesday morning, the Treasury said.
They also spoke about the recent developments in international markets, according to the treasury department.
WASHINGTON A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it would rehear a challenge to the Securities and Exchange Commission's use of in-house judges.
DETROIT United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday the union is contacting workers at Silicon Valley electric car maker Tesla Inc , and plans to boost efforts to convince U.S. consumers not to buy vehicles built in other countries, including those sold by the Detroit automakers.