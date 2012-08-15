WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on two Guatemalans and 24 companies with ties to a Central American drug lord, prohibiting U.S. businesses from dealing with them.

The U.S. Treasury accused Maria Lehnhoff and Christina Chacon of laundering narcotics proceeds on behalf of Marllory Chacon Rossell, who was previously identified by the United States as a drug trafficker. Chacon is Rossell's daughter, according to Treasury.

Two dozen businesses including a hotel in Guatemala and a construction company were also placed on the U.S. Treasury's list of companies hit with asset freezes, the department said.

