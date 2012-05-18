Wall St. Week Ahead: Dollar's sudden weakness could help U.S. profit picture
NEW YORK Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
WASHINGTON U.S. exports that have been a source of strength for the economy are under pressure from a worldwide slowdown in growth that is already under way, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Friday.
Assistant Treasury Secretary Jan Eberly told an accountants' group that the U.S. economy is vulnerable to weakening global conditions, and especially to Europe's ongoing debt crisis.
"Economic growth in the world excluding the U.S. slowed to below four percent during 2011 from 5-1/2 percent during 2010," Eberly said in prepared remarks. "This slowdown has negative implications for U.S. exports, which have been a source of strength for the U.S. economy over the past two years."
She said Europe's crisis was adding to volatility in U.S. and global financial markets and contributing to a growing risk of recession in the region.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just short of a record high, boosted by gains in financial shares as President Donald Trump moved ahead with deregulation action and by a strong payrolls report.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up hiring, but wages barely rose, handing the Trump administration both a head start and a challenge as it seeks to boost the economy.