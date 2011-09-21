WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve's decision to lengthen the maturities of its U.S. Treasury debt holdings will not alter the Treasury's goal of financing the federal government at the lowest possible cost, a Treasury official said on Wednesday.

The official declined comment about how it would affect specific future auctions of bills and notes with maturities of three years or less.

"Our long-standing debt management policy is to finance the U.S. government at the lowest possible cost over time, and that policy is unchanged," the official said.

The Fed earlier announced that it would sell $400 billion of Treasury securities with maturities of 3 years or less and purchase an equal amount of notes and bonds in the 6-year to 30-year range as part of a new plan to push borrowing costs lower.

(Reporting by David Lawder)