WASHINGTON The Obama administration's main foreclosure prevention program helped fewer borrowers in August than in the prior month, and continues to fall far short of its original goal.

U.S. housing authorities said on Wednesday the Home Affordable Modification Program helped 25,434 homeowners win lower mortgage payments in August, down from 28,328 in July.

The U.S. Treasury Department and Department of Housing and Urban Development said more than 816,000 homeowners have permanently lowered their monthly mortgage payments through the program since it was created in 2009.

However, not all of them have been able to make their mortgage payments and 125,864 have dropped out, the Treasury said.

When it launched the program, which provides financial incentives to servicers who rework mortgages for struggling borrowers, the Obama administration had hoped it would reach as many as 5 million borrowers.

"We have much more work to do to help the market recover and to reach the many households across the nation who still face trouble," HUD Assistant Secretary Raphael Bostic said in a statement.

A portion of the program that aims to lower loan principal has helped 10,544 borrowers win temporary writedowns since it was launched in October, the Treasury reported.

