EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. Armed Forces Chief of Staff Hassan Firouzabadi arrives for President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's swearing-in ceremony in Tehran August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

WASHINGTON The Treasury and State departments said on Tuesday they were imposing sanctions against two senior Iranian officials for alleged human rights abuses.

In a statement, Treasury said Hassan Firouzabadi, chairman of Iran's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Abdollah Araqi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were responsible for serious abuses in Iran.

It said U.S. citizens are banned from any dealings with the two Iranians and any assets they have under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen. They are also subject to visa sanctions by the State department.

(Reporting By Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish)