Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday that energy drinks firm Red Bull North America settled a potential civil liability suit for alleged violations of U.S. sanctions against Cuba.
The firm agreed to pay $89,775 for filming a documentary without authorization from the Treasury, the department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.