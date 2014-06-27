Red Bull drink cans are seen in a supermarket in Vienna March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday that energy drinks firm Red Bull North America settled a potential civil liability suit for alleged violations of U.S. sanctions against Cuba.

The firm agreed to pay $89,775 for filming a documentary without authorization from the Treasury, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)