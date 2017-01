Jack Ma's Ant Financial buys an American colony

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jack Ma's Ant Financial has got itself an American colony. The $880 million purchase of remittances firm MoneyGram looks like a counterintuitive bet in a de-globalizing world for the Alibaba founder's financial-services arm. International payments are a tough business. But MoneyGram gives Ant a U.S. base with tunnels to many developing markets.