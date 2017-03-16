WASHINGTON The Republican head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday he was worried about the Trump administration's proposal to deeply cut the State Department budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

"I am very concerned that deep cuts to our diplomacy will hurt efforts to combat terrorism, distribute critical humanitarian aid, and promote opportunities for American workers," Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce said in a statement.

He noted that the cuts come as the United States is fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria and millions of people are at risk of starvation around the world.

