Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump participate in a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States will be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, unlike its trade ties with Mexico where it faces a more severe situation.

"We have a very outstanding trade relationship with Canada. We'll be tweaking it," Trump said at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House.

"It's a much less severe situation than what's taking place on the southern border. On the southern border, for many, many years the transaction was not fair to the United States."

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Writing by Washington Newsroom)