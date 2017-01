WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday added his voice to calls for bipartisan cooperation on investigations into Russian hacking aimed at interfering with the American presidential election.

"Any foreign breach of our cybersecurity measures is disturbing and I strongly condemn any such efforts," McConnell said at a news conference. "This simply cannot be a partisan issue."

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Doina Chiacu)