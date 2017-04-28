Wall Street edges lower after Fed raises rates
NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months and weaker oil prices weighed on the energy sector.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.
"I really believe it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "We're saying 3 (percent) but I say 4 over the next few years. And I say there's no reason we shouldn't be able to get at some point into the future to 5 and above."
Last year the U.S. economy grew 1.6 percent, it's worst performance since 2011.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by David Alexander)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Commerce has finalized terms of a closely watched sugar trade pact with Mexico, sources familiar with the agreement said on Wednesday, moving to end a years-long dispute over the sweetener.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.