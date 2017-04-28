U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from a day trip to Atlanta on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.

"I really believe it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "We're saying 3 (percent) but I say 4 over the next few years. And I say there's no reason we shouldn't be able to get at some point into the future to 5 and above."

Last year the U.S. economy grew 1.6 percent, it's worst performance since 2011.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by David Alexander)