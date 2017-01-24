U.S. President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Gary Masino (L) of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Telma Mata (2nd R) of the Heat and Frost Insulators Allied Workers Local 24 and United Brotherhood of Carpenters General President Doug McCarron (R), holds a roundtable meeting with... REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has drawn heavily from the energy industry lobby and pro-drilling think tanks to build its landing team for the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a list of the newly introduced 10-member team seen by Reuters on Monday.

The email lists at least three former researchers from think-tanks funded by the billionaire industrialist brothers Charles and David Koch and at least one former lobbyist for the mining industry. Several members of the team have also publicly argued against U.S. efforts to combat climate change, a key function of the EPA under former President Barack Obama.

The team's make-up has reinforced expectations that Trump will follow through on his promise to slash U.S. environmental regulation as a way to promote drilling and mining.

The team, charged with preparing the agency for new leadership, replaces the initial EPA transition group picked by Trump after the November election but before his swearing-in.

Trump’s nominee to run the EPA, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, is awaiting Senate confirmation.

"We are looking forward to working with the career professionals at the EPA to make this transition work as well as possible, and to carry out the Agency’s mission to protect public health and the environment," according to the email. "While transitions are always hard, straight forward honest communication combined with respect for each other will make the process work much better."

Charles Munoz was named in the email as White House liaison on the new EPA team. He was a top organizer for Trump in Nevada during his campaign for the White House and helped set up the state's chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group funded by the Kochs.

Another team member, David Schnare, is a lawyer and environmental scientist who spent 33 years as a staffer at the EPA. More recently Schnare was legal counsel at The Energy & Environment Legal Institute, which has received funding from the Koch brothers-linked Donors Trust fund. The institute describes itself as seeking to correct "onerous federal and state governmental actions that negatively impact energy and the environment."

Schnare has also worked at the Center for Environmental Stewardship at the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, which has been funded partially by the Charles Koch Foundation.

George Sugiyama, who was part of the initial EPA transition team, is also listed part of the new team. He was chief counsel for Republican Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, a vocal climate change doubter. Before working for Inhofe, Sugiyama lobbied on behalf of the National Mining Association.

David Kreutzer is also staying on from the initial team. Kreutzer was a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a group funded by foundations controlled by Koch Industries and other energy firms. He has called Obama’s efforts to combat climate change costly and unfair to certain industries, and has advocated for more Arctic drilling.

The new EPA team’s communications director is Doug Ericksen, a current Washington state senator who has served as Trump’s deputy campaign director for the northwestern state. Ericksen has a degree in environmental science and serves as chair of the state senate’s energy and environment committee. He opposes the climate policies of Washington state's Democratic Governor Jay Inslee, including targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Holly Greaves will oversee budget issues on the landing team. She was a senior audit manager at KPMG, and previously worked at Ernst & Young in the firm’s advisory services position.

Other team members included Justin Schwab, the EPA team's legal advisor, who used to work at law firm Baker Hostetler.

Washington State Senator Don Benton, a Republican who ran a county environmental department, was also listed, along with Patrick Davis, a Republican political consultant, and Layne Bangerter, an Idaho rancher who worked with Republican U.S. Senator Mike Crapo on wilderness management bills.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis)